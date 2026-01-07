China launches anti-dumping probe into dichlorosilane imports from Japan

Dichlorosilane is a chemical compound used mainly in the semiconductor industry. (Pixabay pic)

BEIJING : China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday that it is launching an anti-dumping probe into dichlorosilane imports from Japan, according to a statement published on its website.

Dichlorosilane is a chemical compound used mainly in the semiconductor industry.

The investigation comes a day after China announced a ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan amid strained bilateral ties.

China said the probe was initiated at the request of its domestic dichlorosilane producers, which claimed volumes imported from Japan showed an overall upward trend from 2022 to 2024 while prices fell by a cumulative 31%, causing damage to the production and operation of the local industry.

In a separate document published by the ministry, a firm representing the industry provided a list of producers, exporters and importers of the compound including three Japanese companies, namely Shin-Etsu Chemical, Air Liquide Japan GK and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

The investigation will generally conclude before Jan 7, 2027, with a possible extension of six months, the ministry said, adding that authorities will conduct the investigation in accordance with the law and make an objective and fair ruling.

Ties between the Asian neighbours have deteriorated since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in early November that a Chinese attack on the democratically governed island of Taiwan could be deemed an existential threat to Japan, a remark that Beijing said was “provocative”.