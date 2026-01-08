Ubisoft says to close studio in Canada’s Halifax

Bought by Ubisoft in 2015, the Halifax operation specialised in ‘free-to-play’ mobile titles that earn money from players buying optional in-game items. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : French video game heavyweight Ubisoft said Wednesday it would close a development studio employing 71 people in Halifax, Canada, as it slashes costs as part of a broader restructuring.

Bought by Ubisoft in 2015, the Halifax operation specialised in “free-to-play” mobile titles that earn money from players buying optional in-game items.

“Ubisoft has taken the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio. 71 jobs will be affected,” the group told AFP in a statement, adding that the move aimed to “rationalise operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs”.

Halifax employees had contributed to “Rainbow Six Mobile”, an on-the-go version of Ubisoft’s hit first-person shooter series, which is set for a Feb 23 release.

Many of the studio’s workers had in December joined the Game and Media Workers Guild of Canada (CWA Canada) in a first for any Ubisoft location in North America.

Ubisoft, which runs several studios across Canada and the US, said that the plan to shut down the studio had been in motion before workers unionised.

“We commit to working with all team members affected by this transition, especially with full redundancy pay packages and additional support for their career changes,” the company said.

CWA Canada called on Ubisoft to explain its “sudden decision” to close.

“Today’s news is devastating,” said union president Carmel Smyth. “We will pursue every legal recourse to ensure the rights of these workers are respected and not infringed in any way.”

Ubisoft has been slashing costs and posts since 2023, and has already shed several studios outside France along with more than 3,000 employees.

With over 17,000 employees as of late September, the group said in October it was launching a “targeted voluntary redundancy programme” and restructuring its studios in northern Europe, especially Sweden and Finland.

After its share price plunged more than 50% in 2025, Ubisoft is expected to reveal details of its new corporate structure this month.

The plan is expected to organise its various studios into more flexible, autonomous “creative houses” working on different franchises.