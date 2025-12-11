Man United say financial results show ‘transformation’ of club

Manchester United say they remain on track to record revenues of between £640 million and £660 million for fiscal 2026. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada said the latest financial results released on Thursday show “strong progress in our transformation of the club”.

The Red Devils reported a £13 million (US$17.4 million) operating profit for the three months until Sept 30, compared with a £6.9 million loss in the same period last year.

United’s total revenue for the 2026 fiscal first quarter dropped by 2% to £140.3 million due to the lack of European competition for the men’s team, who are sixth in the Premier League under manager Ruben Amorim.

The women’s team, coached by Marc Skinner, are third in the Women’s Super League and are competing in the Women’s Champions League.

“These robust financial results reflect the resilience of Manchester United as we make strong progress in our transformation of the club,” said Berrada.

“The difficult decisions we have made in the past year have resulted in a sustainably lower cost base and a more streamlined, effective organisation equipped to drive the club towards improved sporting and commercial performance over the long term.”

United’s financial statement said the club continue “to see the impact of operating cost and headcount reduction programmes implemented during the previous year”.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe oversaw wide-ranging and often unpopular cost-cutting measures, including widespread job cuts.

The statement said “employee benefit expenses” for the quarter were £73.6 million, a decrease of £6.6 million, primarily due to the impact of job cuts.

United say they remain on track to record revenues of between £640 million and £660 million for fiscal 2026.