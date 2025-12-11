Rios leads Benfica to stunning 2–0 victory over Napoli

Benfica’s Richard Rios (left) celebrates with Leandro Barreiro after scoring against Napoli during the Uefa Champions League match. (EPA Images pic)

LISBON : Benfica’s Richard Rios scored one goal and set up another to seal a vital 2-0 victory over Napoli on Wednesday, boosting the Portuguese side’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

The result reignited Benfica’s European campaign, clinching a second consecutive win after a poor start and lifting them to six points and up to 25th place, just one point outside the playoff spots. Napoli slipped to 23rd on seven points.

Benfica dominated the early exchanges, as Nicolas Otamendi headed over inside six minutes before Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was called into action, pulling off a superb one-handed save to deny the hosts on 11 minutes.

The pressure kept building up and Milinkovic-Savic’s poor clearance handed Fredrik Aursnes a golden chance but the midfielder fired into the side netting.

The breakthrough arrived on 20 minutes when a floated cross dropped into a crowded area, with Franjo Ivanovic’s knockdown triggering a scramble that Rios reacted to fastest, steering in from close range to give the hosts the lead.

Benfica doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when Rios rolled an inch-perfect ball across the box for Leandro Barreiro, who darted in front of his marker and flicked a smart finish inside the near post.

Jose Mourinho’s side pressed for a third goal, but Milinkovic-Savic kept the score down with two smart saves to deny substitute Vangelis Pavlidis.

Napoli looked for a way back through David Neres and Scott McTominay but their attacks rarely troubled the Benfica backline as the visitors slumped to a third defeat in the competition.