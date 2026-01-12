Sweden to invest US$1.6bil in air defence systems

Sweden has, like most European countries, invested heavily in defence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (EPA images pic)

SALEN : Sweden will spend SEK15 billion (US$1.6 billion) on air defence aimed at primarily protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the government said yesterday.

However, Sweden’s vast territory has remained vulnerable to aerial threats.

“The experience from the war in Ukraine clearly shows how crucial a robust and resilient air defence is,” defence minister Pal Jonson told reporters at a security conference in northern Sweden.

He said Sweden would buy short-range air defence systems to protect cities, bridges, power plants and other critical infrastructure.

