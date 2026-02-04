Xi, Putin hail ‘stabilising’ China-Russia alliance

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin holds a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow. (AFP pic)

BEIJING : China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin hailed their countries’ “stabilising” economic, political and security alliance in the face of “turbulent” times globally, as they spoke via video call today.

Moscow and Beijing have sought to present a united front against the West, with ties deepening since Russia’s 2022 Ukraine offensive.

The call comes days after top officials from both countries agreed ties could “break new ground” this year as Moscow and Beijing ramp up economic cooperation.

“Since the beginning of the year, the international situation has become increasingly turbulent,” Xi told Putin in a readout reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

“Both sides should… ensure that China-Russia relations continue to develop steadily along the right track, through deeper strategic coordination and a more proactive and effective commitment as major powers,” the Chinese president said.

Addressing Xi as his “dear friend”, Putin expressed a similar message, saying “the foreign policy alliance between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilising factor”.

“The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation is exemplary,” Putin said in the video broadcast on Russian state TV.

Neither leader went into detail on what strategic areas they would deepen coordination on.

Putin praised trade ties, with Moscow redirecting its exports to Asia after Western countries imposed massive sanctions on Russia over the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive.

China has never denounced Russia’s war or called for it to withdraw troops, and many of Ukraine’s allies believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.

The video call took place as Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators met in Abu Dhabi for another round of talks on ending the almost four-year war.

However, Putin made no mention of Ukraine during his call with Xi.

The two leaders last met in person in September, when the Russian leader attended a massive military parade in Beijing.

Xi also visited Moscow last year, in May, for Russia’s celebrations of the World War II defeat of the Nazis.

On Sunday, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi met with Russia’s security chief Sergei Shoigu in Beijing.

Wang told Shoigu that China and Russia must work together to uphold multilateralism in a time of “turmoil”, and “advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world,” according to China’s foreign ministry.

UN commitment

The call with Putin follows a series of meetings between Xi and various leaders in recent months, as he consolidates diplomatic support in the face of an increasingly unpredictable US.

During the call, Xi reiterated his commitment to the international system with the UN at its core.

He has stressed the importance of the UN – where China holds a permanent seat on the Security Council with veto rights – in recent talks with leaders from France, Canada, Britain and Brazil.

US President Donald Trump unveiled plans for a “Board of Peace” in January, which has sparked concerns Washington wants to rival the UN.

China engages with the international body even as it has objected to what it terms internal interference.

Beijing has also sought to position itself as a stable alternative to Washington, hosting Western leaders including US allies recoiling from Trump’s bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats.

Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have flocked to Beijing in recent weeks, as well as Beijing’s traditional ally Uruguay.