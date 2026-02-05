UN human rights agency in ‘survival mode’, says chief

Amid rising conflicts, the UN Human Rights agency is a lifeline for the abused and a voice for the silenced. (Sudan Foreign Ministry pic)

GENEVA : UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Thursday his agency was “in survival mode” due to funding shortfalls, as he launched a US$400 million appeal to tackle global rights crises in 2026.

“Our reporting provides credible information on atrocities and human rights trends at a time when truth is being eroded by disinformation and censorship,” Turk said.

“We are a lifeline for the abused, a megaphone for the silenced, and a steadfast ally to those who risk everything to defend the rights of others.”

In 2025, the UN Human Rights Office’s approved regular budget — set by the UN General Assembly — was US$246 million, but it received only US$191.5 million.

It also requested US$500 million in voluntary contributions, of which it received around US$260 million.

“We are currently in survival mode, delivering under strain,” said Turk.

“These cuts and reductions untie perpetrators’ hands everywhere, leaving them to do whatever they please. With crises mounting, we cannot afford a human rights system in crisis.”

This year, the General Assembly approved a regular budget of US$224.3 million, though with the United Nations facing a liquidity crisis, uncertainty remains over how much Turk’s office will receive.

Turk is seeking US$400 million from countries in voluntary funding.

He said human rights accounted for a very small slice of all UN spending but produced “high-impact” results that help to stabilise communities, build trust in institutions and underpin lasting peace.

“The cost of our work is low; the human cost of underinvestment is immeasurable,” he said.

The UN human rights office lost around 300 out of 2,000 staff last year and had to end or scale back its work in 17 countries, cutting programmes critical for endangered, threatened, or marginalised communities in countries like Colombia, Guinea-Bissau and Tajikistan.

Its programme in Myanmar was cut by 60 percent.

In 2025, UN human rights staff working in 87 countries undertook more than 5,000 human rights monitoring missions — down from 11,000 in 2024.

“That means less evidence for both protection and prevention,” said Turk.