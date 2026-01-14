Boeing annual orders top Airbus for first time since 2018

A Boeing 777‑200 (left) and an Airbus A350, the flagship wide-body aircraft of the US and European manufacturers, respectively.

NEW YORK : Boeing secured orders for nearly 1,200 commercial planes last year, topping European rival Airbus for the first time since 2018, according to figures released Tuesday.

The US aviation giant booked 175 orders in December, taking the total for 2025 to 1,173.

Airbus on Monday disclosed net orders of 889 aircraft for the year.

The improvement in orders marks the latest sign of progress for Boeing after a bruising 2024 that opened with a near-catastrophic emergency landing on an Alaska Airlines flight in January and concluded with the restart of plane production in the Seattle region following a lengthy labor strike.

In the aftermath of the Alaska Airlines incident, Boeing fortified its quality control and manufacturing operations under close scrutiny by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

In October, the FAA granted approval to Boeing to increase production on the 737 MAX to 42 per month from 38, a key sign of progress under CEO Kelly Ortberg and other executives who have been installed.

“Our team did great work throughout 2025 to improve the on-time delivery of safe, quality airplanes to our customers to support their growth and modernization plans,” said Boeing commercial plane chief Stephanie Pope.

“We’re focused on getting better every day and building on the momentum in the year ahead.”

Boeing said it delivered 63 planes in December, taking the annual total to 600 for all of 2025.

While that figure marked the most since 2018 and a big jump from the strike-plagued 2024 season, it came in well below the 793 delivered by Airbus.

Airbus has dominated deliveries in recent years in the aftermath of a pair of fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.