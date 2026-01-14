Bursa ends slightly higher on late blue-chip buying

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index closed marginally higher today, supported by late buying interest in selected blue-chip stocks that lifted the market into positive territory by the end of the session.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng told Bernama that local sentiment remains positive, supported by the gradual return of foreign buying.

He said the benchmark index at its current level signals growing confidence in local fundamentals, with buying focussed on quality stocks.

“While some profit-taking may emerge following the recent advance, any near-term pullback is expected to be orderly.

“Overall, the market’s tone remains positive, and the benchmark index is likely to stay supported in the near term provided investor confidence and foreign participation remain intact,” he said, adding that the weekly FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s (FBM KLCI) target is between 1,690 and 1,720.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI rose 2.71 points, or 0.16%, to 1,710.91 from yesterday’s close of 1,708.20.

The benchmark index opened 2.32 points lower at 1,705.88 and traded within a range of 1,704.03 to 1,711.66 throughout the session.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 664 to 450.

A total of 539 counters were unchanged, 986 untraded and 12 suspended.

Turnover declined to 3.11 billion units worth RM3.19 billion from yesterday’s 3.41 billion units worth RM3.55 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was two sen lower at RM11.04, CIMB fell three sen to RM8.35, and IHH Healthcare dropped nine sen to RM8.45. Tenaga Nasional gained two sen to RM13.82 and Public Bank added three sen to RM4.67.

On the most active list, Capital A soared 10.5 sen to 54.5 sen, Zetrix AI gained one sen to 83 sen, Tanco improved two sen to RM1.23, Dagang NeXchange picked up 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen, while MMAG was 0.5 sen lower at five sen.

Among the top gainers, Petronas Dagangan jumped 80 sen to RM21, Fraser & Neave firmed 36 sen to RM36.36, KL Kepong and Petronas Gas rose 34 sen each to RM20.58 and RM18.70, respectively, and Hong Leong Financial climbed 32 sen to RM20.42.

Among the top decliners were Nestle, which dropped RM1.30 to RM118.50, United Plantations decreased 50 sen to RM33.50, Allianz and Hong Leong Industries dipped 20 sen each to RM20.20 and RM16.80, respectively, and Malayan Cement shed 16 sen to RM7.68.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 36.06 points to 12,626.47, the FBM Top 100 Index added 28.77 points to 12,413.74, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 32.76 points to 12,347.58.

The FBM Mid 70 Index garnered 81.70 points to 17,609.52 and the FBM ACE Index perked up 3.68 points to 4,985.95.

Sector-wise, the financial services index jumped 65.77 points to 20,484.09, the energy index notched up 3.41 points to 789.62, the industrial products and services index inched up 0.98 of-a-point to 174.83, while the plantation index slipped 31.97 points to 8,528.70.

The Main Market volume improved to 1.76 billion units worth RM2.92 billion from yesterday’s 1.64 billion units worth RM3.13 billion.

Warrants turnover tumbled to 846.9 million units worth RM114.84 million from 1.07 billion units worth RM149.41 million previously.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 501.47 million units worth RM156.13 million from 690.46 million units worth RM263.54 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 371.35 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (293.78 million), construction (138.52 million), technology (316.22 million), financial services (135.34 million), property (179.12 million), plantation (37.66 million), real estate investment trusts (22.04 million), closed-end fund (76,800), energy (103.01 million), healthcare (72.86 million), telecommunications and media (19.96 million), transportation and logistics (42.38 million), utilities (34.53 million), and business trusts (35,700).