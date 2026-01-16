Bursa climbs past 1,720 on improved local sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Friday, tracking firmer overnight performance on Wall Street and improved local sentiment ahead of the advance estimate of the fourth-quarter 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) due later today.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.32 points, or 0.37%, to 1,721.48 from Thursday’s close of 1,715.16, after opening 2.47 points higher at 1,717.63. The benchmark index also surpassed its previous peak of 1,719.00 recorded on Feb 26, 2019.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outnumbering decliners 169 to 85. A total of 272 counters were unchanged, while 2,130 were untraded and 22 suspended.

Turnover stood at 107.72 million shares valued at RM65.45 million.

MORE TO COME