Ringgit slightly higher against US dollar ahead of Q4 GDP estimates

The local note rebounds to 4.0515/4.0600, as consensus forecasts point to a stronger 5.4% growth rate.

KUALA LUMPUR:
The ringgit rebounded to open slightly higher against the US dollar ahead of the release of Malaysia’s advance fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025) gross domestic product (GDP) estimates later today.

At 8am, the local currency traded slightly higher at 4.0515/4.0600 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 4.0535/4.0595.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd’s chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the advance GDP figures are due to be announced today, with consensus estimates pointing to a stronger growth rate of 5.4%.

