Google files to appeal decision in search monopoly case

Google stated Friday that the ruling failed to recognise that usage is driven by choice, not coercion. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Google filed a notice on Friday to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that it held an illegal monopoly on online search, court records show.

A US district judge decided in 2024 that the internet giant had a monopoly on search and text advertising through exclusive distribution agreements that made it the “default” option people were likely to use.

On Friday, Google said the ruling “ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they’re forced to.”

“The decision failed to account for the rapid pace of innovation and intense competition we face from established players and well-funded start-ups,” Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, wrote in a blog post.

The company asked District Court Judge Amit Mehta to pause an order in the case requiring Google to share data with its rivals in an effort to level the playing field in online search.

That order risks Google losing trade secrets before a decision is made on its appeal, the company argued in a court filing.

Mehta had imposed the order at the same time that he rejected a request from the US government that Google sell its Chrome web browser.

He said at the time that Google must make available to “qualified competitors” search index data and user interaction information that rivals can use to improve their services.

Google on Friday said it is not seeking to postpone other requirements from Mehta’s previous orders, including those related to “privacy and security safeguards” for user data.

“Although Google believes that these remedies are unwarranted and should never have been imposed, it is prepared to do everything short of turning over its data or providing syndicated results and ads while its appeal is pending,” the company said.