RM7.3mil in Kluang prison tenders under scrutiny for bid rigging, says MyCC

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has issued a proposed decision against six enterprises for their alleged involvement in rigging bids for 16 quotations and one tender issued by the Kluang prison department.

In a statement, MyCC chairman Idrus Harun said the affected quotations and tenders involved procurement ranging from RM30,000 to RM3 million – or a total value of RM7.3 million.

“MyCC’s investigations found that the enterprises had engaged in bid rigging through the exchange of information and the facilitation of tender and bid submissions by the same party,” said Idrus.

“These enterprises are provisionally found to have infringed Section 4(2)(d) of the Competition Act 2010.”

The section relates to bid rigging, which the Act says significantly prevents, restricts or distorts competition.

Idrus stressed that the proposed decision is a provisional finding, and it should not be taken to mean that the enterprises had conclusively infringed the Competition Act.

The enterprises named in the proposed decision were notified of the proposed penalties and directions today, and they have been given 30 days to submit their written representations and oral representations.

MyCC will issue its final decision after considering the representations made by the enterprises, together with the evidence obtained during its investigations.