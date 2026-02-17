Arteta welcomes Madueke and Saka’s competition for places

Noni Madueke (right) has seized the opportunity created by Bukayo Saka’s two injury spells this season, impressing in his debut season with the Arsenal and during England’s World Cup qualifying campaign

LONDON : Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal and England “get the benefit” from the friendly rivalry between Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke as the duo battle to start for both club and country.

Saka had nailed down his place on the right side of the attack for both club and country prior to an injury-hit 14 months.

Madueke’s form and injuries to Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz saw Arteta use Saka in a more central role for Sunday’s 4-0 FA Cup rout over third-tier Wigan.

Arteta said the two had even taken their competitive spirit to trying to outdo each other in the gym, but were great friends off the pitch.

“We were in the gym and they were testing and everybody was trying to compete with each other and those two were hilarious as usual,” said Arteta at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Wolves.

“It is great to witness because it is natural. The way they like each other so much, they are constantly together and there is certain competition for places, but they take it from an incredible side.

“The team and them get the benefit of that.”

Arsenal have the chance to open up a seven-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with victory over bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

Arteta’s men are closing in on a first league title for 22 years and could even make history if they remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

Arsenal face City in the League Cup final next month, will travel to League One Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round and cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a 100 percent record.

“The position we are in is a privilege and we take it and because we have earned it,” added Arteta.

“Seven-and-a-half months is a long time to every single day do the right things and perform at the level we are performing. We need to embrace that.”

Odegaard and Havertz will miss the trip to Molineux but Arteta is hopeful both could be fit for Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham.

Defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White are available for Wednesday after injury scares against Wigan.