Ringgit ends higher against greenback on economic resilience

KUALA LUMPUR : The ringgit edged higher against the US dollar at Monday’s close and was mixed against its Asean peers, supported by signs of Malaysia’s economic resilience after advance gross domestic product expanded a stronger-than-expected 5.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

At 6pm, the local currency inched up to 4.0520/4.0570 against the greenback from 4.0555/4.0605 at last Friday’s close.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the resilient growth outlook had encouraged traders to adopt a more constructive stance on the ringgit.

“This is particularly as Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee decision on Thursday will be closely watched,” he told Bernama.

Globally, he said the US dollar index remained elevated, though it eased 0.20% to 99.199 points.

“Markets remain uneasy over the (US president) Donald Trump administration’s economic policies, especially its continued use of import tariffs to pursue policy objectives,” he added.

Against major currencies, the ringgit was mostly lower. It weakened against the Japanese yen to 2.5657/2.5692 from 2.5637/2.5670 on Friday and slipped versus the euro to 4.7100/4.7159 from 4.7076/4.7134, but edged up against the British pound to 5.4321/5.4388 from 5.4332/5.4399.

The local currency was mixed against Asean currencies. It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.1521/3.1562 from 3.1479/3.1521 and slid versus the Thai baht to 12.9623/12.9845 from 12.9115/12.9332.

However, it strengthened against the Indonesian rupiah to 239.0/239.3 from 240.1/240.5 and rose versus the Philippine peso to 6.81/6.82 from 6.83/6.84.