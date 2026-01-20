Total trade hits RM3tril for first time, says Anwar

Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat that the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation is expected to announce further details on the total trade recorded for 2025 today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia’s total trade for 2025 reached RM3 trillion for the first time in history, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation or Matrade was expected to announce the details today.

“The trade trend remains positive and is the highest in our history,” Anwar said during Ministers’ Question Time.

“History is being made. The figures will be announced in detail today, with total trade for 2025 reaching RM3 trillion for the first time,” he added.

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) on how the government was managing foreign direct investment and trade amid mounting global trade pressures and geopolitical tensions.

The prime minister acknowledged shifts in geopolitics and policy uncertainty, particularly involving the US and Europe, as well as developments affecting global trade flows which had impacted international trade.

“These are realities that must be taken seriously,” he said.

He said the government had responded by diversifying markets and exploring new sectors, including emerging technologies, while maintaining long-standing trade relationships with key partners, including China.

Earlier today, Anwar said Malaysia’s economic indicators continued to show strength, with approved investments totalling RM285.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 13.2% compared with the same period in 2024.

He also said gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2025 was estimated at 4.9%, exceeding the government’s official forecast range of 4% to 4.8%.

“Not only has GDP grown, the performance of the ringgit is the best in five years, at around RM4.05 against the US dollar,” he said, adding that the stock market index had reached 1,700 points, its highest level in seven years.

Anwar also said the unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in November 2025, the lowest level in 11 years, attributing this to political stability, policy clarity and cooperation between the government, civil service, businesses and investors.