Return to heart of MA63, don’t incite tension, king tells MPs

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim urged all parties to return to the original intent of Malaysia’s formation, namely unity and mutual respect. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today urged MPs to return to the original spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and warned them not to stir up tension between East and West Malaysia.

He said MA63 formed the basis of Malaysia’s formation by uniting Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak as a single federation.

“We should return to the original intent of our country’s formation, which is unity and mutual respect, as well as close cooperation between the states and the federal government,” he said in opening the 2026 session of Parliament.

He told MPs to be careful not to incite tension between the regions of West and East Malaysia, saying differences should be settled in a mature manner, not through hatred or suspicion.

The Agong also said the rights of the Bornean states must be respected, but that the country’s shared interests must come first.

He also reminded MPs that every debate and vote in the Dewan Rakyat would shape the country’s future, urging them to carry out their duties with wisdom and a sense of responsibility for all citizens.

The unity government had formed a MA63 implementation action council to resolve several matters and demands under the agreement.

Last month, its chairman, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, said 19 items had been resolved, including the handover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd to the state government and Sabah taking over regulatory power of its gas supply from Petronas.

Putrajaya is also reviewing Sabah’s claim to 40% of revenue derived from the state and Sarawak’s application for autonomy in health and education, among others.