Opec+ set to keep planned oil output pause for March as prices jump

LONDON : Opec+ is likely to keep its planned pause on oil output increases for March when it meets later on Sunday, three Opec+ delegates told Reuters, even after crude prices hit six-month highs on concern the US could launch a military strike on Opec member Iran.

The meeting of eight Opec+ members comes as Brent crude closed near US$70 a barrel on Friday, close to a six-month high of US$71.89 reached on Thursday, despite speculation that a supply glut in 2026 would push prices down.

The eight producers – Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman – raised production quotas by about 2.9 million barrels per day from April through December 2025, roughly 3% of global demand.

They then froze further planned increases for January through March 2026 because of seasonally weaker consumption.

Sunday’s meeting is due to start at 1330 GMT, two sources said. It is not expected to take any decisions for output policy beyond March, sources said on Friday.

Opec+ includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and other allies. The full Opec+ pumps about half of the world’s oil.

A separate Opec+ panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is also scheduled to meet on Sunday, delegates said. The JMMC does not have decision-making authority on production policy.

Oil prices have also been supported by supply losses in Kazakhstan, where the oil sector has suffered a series of disruptions in recent months. Kazakhstan said on Wednesday it was restarting the huge Tengiz oilfield in stages.