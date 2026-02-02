Oracle to raise up to US$50bil for cloud investment

Oracle said it plans to raise the rest of its funding target through a single bond issuance in early 2026. (Wikipedia pic)

TEXAS : Oracle Corp said yesterday it plans to raise US$45 billion to US$50 billion in 2026 to build additional capacity for its cloud infrastructure through a combination of debt and equity sales.

“Oracle is raising money in order to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from our largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI and others,” the company said in a statement.

The company plans to raise half of the funds via equity-linked and common equity issuances, including mandatory convertible preferred securities, and through an at-the-market equity programme of up to US$20 billion.

