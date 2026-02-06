Danone recalls more infant formula in Europe

A French government website listing product recalls showed Danone’s infant formula recall concerned dozens of batches. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Danone is withdrawing batches of infant formula in Austria, Germany and France, the company and an Austrian government food agency said, expanding an industry recall sparked by contamination with the toxin cereulide.

Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been detected in ingredients from a supplier in China for several infant formula makers, including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis.

The findings have triggered recalls in dozens of countries and raised concerns among parents.

In France, Danone said in a statement it was withdrawing certain batches of its Gallia and Bledina brands as a precautionary step following stricter limits on Cereulide introduced by the EU’s food safety agency.

The company is also recalling production batches of Aptamil and Milumil infant formula in Austria and Germany, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety said yesterday.

A French government website listing product recalls showed Danone’s recall concerned dozens of batches.

French investigators are also looking into whether there is a link between the deaths of two infants and recalled infant formula under Swiss group Nestle’s Guigoz brand.

Results are expected in the coming days.