French navy seizes over 4 tonnes of cocaine in south Pacific

This handout photo released by the French Navy shows bales of cocaine seized in the maritime zone of French Polynesia. (AFP pic)

PAPEETE : France’s navy has seized 4.25 tonnes of cocaine from a ship in the south Pacific, officials said Wednesday.

The vessel, from Central America and believed bound for South Africa, was intercepted in French Polynesia, the country’s high commission in the island territory said.

Its cargo was destroyed at sea, away from the Polynesian economic zone and marine protected area, officials told AFP.

The prosecutor’s office did not bring charges so as not to burden the local court with a case of drug trafficking not destined for French Polynesia itself.

The high commission said the vessel and its crew were freed under international law.

The navy seized almost five tonnes of cocaine, believed headed for Australia, from a fishing vessel near French Polynesia last month.

The UN has said in recent years that organised crime groups trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine have expanded their presence in the Pacific.

Large amounts of drugs are transported from North and South America for Australian and New Zealand markets, according to the UN.

French Polynesia lies along these maritime routes and is itself affected by significant methamphetamine use.

Its small population of 280,000, however, spares it from being a prime target for large-scale drug trafficking.