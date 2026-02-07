Stellantis-backed ACC shelves battery plant plans in Italy, Germany

ACC is a partnership between French energy giant TotalEnergies, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and US-European automaker Stellantis. (AFP pic)

ROME : The European vehicle battery venture Automotive Cells (ACC) has told unions it is shelving plans to build gigafactories in both Italy and Germany, the Italian metalworkers’ union UILM said Saturday.

In a statement, ACC, which is backed by Jeep-maker Stellantis, said it was considering shutting down the projects, which have been on hold since 2024 amid slower-than-expected growth for electric vehicles.

“ACC management confirmed to us this morning what we’ve long feared: that ACC’s plan to build a gigafactory in Termoli has been definitively shelved, as has been the case in Germany,” the union said in a statement.

The new ACC sites were among dozens of battery projects emerging in Europe as it seeks to reduce reliance on Chinese producers that dominate the market but were halted as the company weighed shifting to a less expensive battery technology.

“It is clear that the prerequisites for restarting ACC’s projects in Germany and Italy… are not yet in place,” ACC said in a statement Saturday.

The company was in talks with unions over “the modalities for a potential shutdown of the Gigafactory projects in Kaiserslautern and Termoli”, it said.

ACC is a partnership between French energy giant TotalEnergies, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and US-European automaker Stellantis, which produces a range of brands including Peugeot, Fiat and Chrysler.

Stellantis warned Friday that it would take a €22 billion hit after a slower take-up of electric vehicles than it had forecast.

The admission of a “significant overestimation” of demand for EVs comes as authorities in the US and Europe have eased strict emissions targets after years of demanding cleaner vehicles.

In September 2024, Italy said it was withdrawing some €250 million (US$295 million) in EU funds initially earmarked for the gigafactory amid uncertainty over the project’s timetable.