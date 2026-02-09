Foreign investors continue as net buyers on Bursa for 5th straight week

Foreign investors recorded their sole inflow on Friday at RM132.3 million. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Foreign investors remained net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for a fifth consecutive week, recording a modest RM15 million in net foreign inflows, roughly similar to the RM12.8 million recorded a week earlier, according to MBSB Investment Bank Bhd.

MBSB said in its fund flow report for the week ended Feb 6, 2026, that foreign investors were net buyers on only one of four trading days, despite low trading activity due to the Thaipusam holidays.

The sole inflow was recorded on Friday (RM132.3 million).

The largest outflow occurred on Thursday at RM64.8 million, while Wednesday and Tuesday saw outflows of RM26.8 million and RM25.8 million, respectively.

“The top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows were financial services (RM162 million), plantation (RM37 million) and construction (RM34.2 million).

“Local institutions recorded a net outflow of RM36.2 million following two consecutive weeks of net buying, while local retailers turned net buyers after nine consecutive weeks of net selling, recording RM21.2 million in net inflows,” it added.

MBSB noted that average daily trading volumes declined broadly, with local retailers down 19.7%, local institutions down 17.7%, and foreign investors down 23.5%.

Regionally, foreign investors extended their net selling streak to a third consecutive week, totalling US$9.84 billion (RM38.75 billion).

Selling was concentrated in South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Other tracked markets recorded net foreign inflows, led by India, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.