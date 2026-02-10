Khazanah returns RM2bil in dividends to govt

Since its inception in 2004, Khazanah has paid a total of RM21.1 billion in dividends to the government, with cumulative shareholder returns totalling RM93.1 billion. (Reuters pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Khazanah Nasional Bhd recorded a profit of RM5.6 billion in the 2025 financial year and returned RM2 billion in dividends to the government.

Managing director Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said that since its inception in 2004, Khazanah had paid a total of RM21.1 billion in dividends to the government, with cumulative shareholder returns totalling RM93.1 billion.

“Long-term returns are important, but we also have a requirement to support the government in terms of profitability and providing that return.

“Thus, it is important for us to maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio to manage risks and ensure fairly consistent returns over economic cycles,” he said during the Khazanah Annual Review 2026 media briefing here today.

Amirul said this approach allowed Khazanah to support various requirements while focusing on long-term growth and cash flow stability.

“Khazanah is entrusted with stewarding national assets to grow Malaysia’s long-term wealth.

“This involves building a resilient, diversified portfolio that seeks to generate sustainable, risk-adjusted returns while advancing Malaysia’s economic priorities,” he said.

Khazanah’s chief investment officer Hisham Hamdan said the government’s Gear Up programme would enable higher returns to fund new growth and support companies’ expansion plans.

The programme aims to raise the market capitalisation of government-linked companies by RM100 billion between 2024 and 2028, with a target total shareholder return of 7.5%.

“With higher returns, we can fund new growth and support the expansion plans of these companies. We can give dividends to the government, as well as ensure that the KLCI performs and attracts investors,” Hisham said.