Samsung’s stock rises after report on mass production of AI chips

SUWON : Samsung Electronics Co’s shares climbed as much as 6.4% after a report that the company will soon begin mass production of HBM4 memory chips, used as part of the buildout for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The South Korean tech giant plans to ship the semiconductors to Nvidia Corp, the leader in AI accelerators, as early as the third week of February, Yonhap News reported.

The HBM chips will be used to power the US company’s upcoming Vera Rubin AI accelerators, Yonhap reported, citing unidentified people in the industry.

Samsung is in the unusual position of playing catchup to SK Hynix Inc, which had jumped ahead as the primary supplier of memory chips to Nvidia.

Samsung’s progress in high-bandwidth memory development suggests it’s closing the gap with its domestic rival.

Samsung’s stock had already gained more than 30% this year through Friday’s close, as rising memory chip prices have benefited all the major players in the industry.

Soaring demand from hyperscalers like Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc have pushed up some prices to nearly double the level just since the fourth quarter of 2025.

Samsung also likely benefited from AI-related gains in US stocks tied to the data centre buildout.

Four major hyperscalers plan to spend about US$650 billion this year, boosting shares of Nvidia nearly 8% on Friday.