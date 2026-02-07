India-Malaysia CEOs Forum pushes to modernise CECA for 21st century trade

Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo with Malaysian and Indian business leaders at the 10th India-Malaysia CEOs Forum in Kuala Lumpur today. (MIBC pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The 10th India-Malaysia CEOs Forum wrapped up today, calling for the modernisation of the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to match the needs of the 21st century economy.

Supported by the Malaysia India Business Council, and the Confederation of Indian Industry, the forum brought together top business leaders from both countries to review bilateral economic progress and chart strategies for sustainable growth in trade, investment, and industrial collaboration.

Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo said in his keynote address that bilateral trade remains robust at US$18.2 billion, and the focus must shift from traditional goods to software, services and digital platforms.

“The real engine of our future growth is no longer just physical goods; it is software, services, and digital platforms,” he said, urging both nations to focus on high-tech integration and digital synergy.

Participants highlighted several areas for CECA enhancement, including expanding trade coverage to fintech, renewable energy, and healthcare; simplifying customs and improving logistics; aligning CECA with the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA); and supporting SME participation and boosting cross-border investment.

The forum stressed collaboration on UPI-PayNet interoperability, fintech regulation, AI skills development, and joint innovation hubs.

In the semiconductors sector, the leaders noted India’s projected market growth to US$100 to US$110 billion by 2030, while Malaysia holds 13% of the global OSAT market, opening doors for joint ventures and R&D partnerships.

Healthcare, education, and infrastructure were also discussed, including regulatory harmonisation, vocational training, PhDs, and public-private partnerships.

Malaysian co-chair Kuna Sittampalam said the forum reinforced the strategic importance of bilateral economic ties.

“Malaysia’s established strengths in OSAT and our New Industrial Master Plan 2030 align seamlessly with India’s ambitions, paving the way for resilient supply chains and innovative joint ventures,” he said.

Indian co-chair Nikhil Meswani emphasised the potential for digital, AI, and semiconductor collaboration.

“We are committed to fostering SME participation, enhancing skills mobility, and building sustainable infrastructure that benefits both economies,” he said.

The forum also acknowledged the role of prime ministers Anwar Ibrahim and Narendra Modi in elevating the bilateral partnership through initiatives like the Malaysia-India Digital Council (MIDC) and UPI integration.

Dedicated subgroups will now track progress in key sectors to turn dialogue into action.