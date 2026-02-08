Slow moves, serious strength: the benefits of pilates

Pilates instructor Azalia Abd Rahman says pilates helps strengthen the core muscles, which are involved in almost all forms of daily movement. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Scroll through social media and pilates can look almost effortless – slow, controlled movements performed in serene studios, often set to calming music. But behind the graceful poses lies a demanding form of exercise that works deep beneath the surface.

Far from being just a stretching routine, pilates helps the body stay strong, stable and resilient over time.

According to pilates instructor Azalia Abd Rahman, one of its biggest benefits is strengthening the core muscles, which are involved in almost all forms of daily movement.

“A strong core improves stability when sitting, standing, bending and lifting,” she said, noting that pilates also helps improve posture and reduces the risk of back pain, particularly for those who sit for long hours.

She said the exercise makes everyday movements easier, too – from getting out of bed to carrying children.

“Pilates is designed to strengthen muscles, especially smaller, often underused micro muscles. Unlike many gym workouts that focus on larger muscles like the biceps or triceps, pilates targets the finer muscles that support overall body stability,” she told Bernama.

Because these micro muscles are constantly engaged, beginners are often surprised by how challenging sessions can be.

“When people feel trembling during pilates, it’s a good sign. It means the body is learning to stabilise itself, which is important for long-term strength and balance,” Azalia noted.

She explained that pilates emphasises controlled, progressive movements, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals, including beginners and those recovering from injuries. This sets it apart from high-intensity workouts that focus mainly on cardiovascular endurance and calorie burning.

Suitable for everyone

Although often perceived as a female-dominated activity, Azalia said pilates is a workout that can be practised by everyone.

“Men can do pilates, too. The ‘girly’ image tends to discourage them, but the benefits apply to all. For Muslim women, attire is not an issue as long as movement is not restricted,” she said.

Contrary to popular perception, pilates isn’t a workout just for women. (Envato Elements pic)

Beginners usually start with basic movements such as squats, lunges and planks, supported by specialised equipment like reformers and chairs to ensure proper technique and prevent injury.

Beyond physical benefits, Azalia said pilates studios often become safe and inclusive spaces. “Many people start alone, without any experience, but eventually find a supportive community,” she explained.

For Nur Rafidah Mohamed Ali, 35, pilates has been a consistent part of her routine for the past two years, thanks to its flexibility. “It suits my busy work schedule and can be done indoors, regardless of time or weather,” she said.

She added that pilates has improved her posture, boosted her confidence and strengthened her body, making everyday tasks such as climbing stairs less tiring.

Housewife Ili Izzati Setu, 37, said pilates helped her overcome back pain after giving birth to her third child, while keeping her going despite the demands of caring for her family.

She describes the 45-minute sessions as valuable “me time” that offer both physical benefits and mental relief, while also allowing her to socialise with other mothers.

Developed in the early 20th century by German national Joseph Pilates, the method was originally known as Contrology, emphasising controlled movement, breathing and body awareness.

Today, pilates has evolved into a global exercise practice – one that may look calm on the outside, but delivers lasting strength where it matters most.