Bursa ends lower on profit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR : Profit-taking activities dragged Bursa Malaysia to end marginally lower on Tuesday following yesterday’s strong gains.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said local market sentiment, however, remains resilient as investors continue to hold near recent highs, suggesting consolidation rather than a trend reversal.

He noted that key regional indices ended mostly higher as bargain-hunting activities continued following a weak performance last week.

“We see the recent profit-taking as constructive, providing room for the market to consolidate before resuming its upward trajectory. Hence, we maintain our weekly FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) target at between 1,730 and 1,760,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Sedek Jantan said on the macro front, data released by the statistics department showed that the sales value of wholesale and retail trade reached RM163.7 billion in December 2025, expanding 7.6% year-on-year.

Growth was broad-based across all sub-sectors, led by motor vehicles (12.2%), and followed by retail and wholesale trade (both 6.9%).

“From a market perspective, the data affirms the resilience of domestic demand and provides a fundamental underpinning for consumption-oriented and domestically driven stocks,” he said.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI eased 3.76 points to 1,747.54 from Monday’s close of 1,751.30.

The barometer index opened 4.16 points higher at 1,755.46 before moving as low as 1,745.41 in early trade to as high as 1,761.57 during the mid-afternoon session.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 495 to 473, while 484 counters were unchanged, 1,199 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover totalled 2.19 billion units valued at RM2.35 billion.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare fell 17 sen to RM8.77, Tenaga Nasional slid 14 sen to RM14, and Maybank edged down six sen to RM12, while CIMB Group was flat at RM8.55 and Public Bank added three sen to RM5.11.

On the most active list, Zetrix AI declined two sen to 78.5 sen, while MMAG Holdings, Pharmaniaga and Velesto Energy inched up 0.5 sen each to five sen, 30.5 sen and 31 sen, respectively, and Tanco Holdings rose one sen to RM1.37.

Of the top gainers, Nestle rose by 40 sen to RM112, Malaysian Pacific Industries surged 62 sen to RM32.20, Chin Teck Plantations jumped 58 sen to RM11, Hong Leong Financial Group increased by 44 sen to RM22.84, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 24 sen to RM19.90.

As for the leading decliners, 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings dropped 19 sen to RM3.96, Petronas Dagangan lost 44 sen to RM20.28, BLD Plantation gave up RM1.06 to RM14.54, Petronas Gas fell 16 sen to RM18.34, and Negri Sembilan Oil Palms decreased 15 sen to RM5.75.

On the index board, the FBM Top 100 Index declined 17.52 points to 12,598.69, the FBM Emas Index erased 12.97 points to 12,771.57, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 4.45 points to 12,230.27, while the FBM Mid 70 Index rose 19.02 points to 17,509.41 and the FBM ACE Index gained 19.44 points to 4,748.76.

Sector-wise, the financial services index reduced 12.85 points to 21,712.09 and the industrial products and services index eased 0.70 of-a-point to 175.31, while the energy index rose by 4.18 points to 743.79 and the plantation index advanced 24.58 points to 8,383.10.

The Main Market volume dipped to 1.18 billion units worth RM2.13 billion from 1.66 billion units worth RM2.61 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover shrank to 588.48 million units valued at RM61.42 million from 972.26 million units worth RM125.01 million previously.

The ACE Market volume fell to 420.31 million units worth RM153.31 million from 481.26 million units worth RM159.09 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 164.67 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (142.90 million), construction (139.62 million), technology (138.76 million), financial services (104.14 million), property (139.56 million), plantation (17.66 million), real estate investment trusts (12.68 million), closed-end fund (10,200), energy (97.08 million), healthcare (142.53 million), telecommunications and media (37.39 million), transportation and logistics (16.57 million), utilities (29.98 million), and business trusts (51,600).