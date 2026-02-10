Bursa opens firmer, tracks Wall Street gains

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as buying interest returned to technology stocks following last week’s artificial intelligence-led sell-off.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 7.90 points, or 0.45%, to 1,759.20. The benchmark index had opened 4.16 points higher at 1,755.46, compared with Monday’s close of 1,751.30.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 213 to 92, while 248 counters were unchanged. A total of 2,098 counters were untraded and 11 were suspended.

Market turnover stood at 96.23 million shares valued at RM53.78 million.

