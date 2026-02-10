Spotify says active users up 11% in Q4 to 751 million

Spotify reported a fourth-quarter revenue of €4.5 billion, up 7% compared to the same period a year earlier. (AFP pic)

STOCKHOLM : Music streaming giant Spotify said Tuesday that its number of monthly active users reached 751 million at the end of its fourth quarter, with the number of premium paying subscribers reaching 290 million.

In the fourth quarter, the company said it added “a record 38 million” monthly active users (MAUs), beating its projections of 32 million.

“It’s incredible to think that we now serve over three-quarters of a billion people around the world,” co-chief executive Alex Norstrom said in a statement.

Norstrom said that in the fourth quarter, Spotify “met or exceeded guidance across all key metrics”.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek left the role as CEO at the start of 2026, handing over the reins to co-CEOs Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom.

But Ek retains an active role in the management as executive chairman.

The addition of nine million paying subscribers also exceeded the company’s guidance by one million, it said.

Spotify also reported a fourth-quarter revenue of €4.5 billion, up 7% compared to the same period a year earlier.

For the full year of 2025, it reported a revenue of €17.2 billion.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was €1.2 billion, up €367 million from a year earlier.

Looking forward, the company said it expected to reach 759 million MAUs by the end of the first quarter of 2026.