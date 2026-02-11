Stocks mixed as muted US retail sales spur caution

Investors remained concerned about the vast sums invested in the artificial intelligence sector, questioning when profits will be realised. (AFP pic)

NEW YORK : Global stocks moved without direction Tuesday as traders assessed mixed company earnings and the outlook for the tech sector ahead of key economic data releases, with lackluster US retail sales data keeping investors cautious.

US retail sales showed no growth in December, according to delayed government data, undershooting expectations and adding to worries about the economy.

The report comes ahead of a much-anticipated US employment data scheduled for Wednesday that was pushed back from Friday owing to a brief US government shutdown. Investors will also digest inflation data later in the week.

“It’s a big week for economic data, with fresh reads on the consumer, jobs, and inflation. So far, though, the tone has been disappointing,” said Brett Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

“Volatility has returned to Wall Street, but it isn’t hitting everything equally,” Kenwell added. “Cryptoassets, precious metals, software, and broader tech have been whipsawed, while other areas have held up well.”

The Dow edged to a fresh all-time record for the third straight day, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated Tuesday.

In Europe, Paris ended just in the green but Frankfurt and London lost around a quarter of one percent at the close.

Shares in Gucci owner Kering jumped 11 percent to top the Paris CAC 40, after its earnings beat estimates despite net profit plunging.

In London, oil giant BP’s stock fell almost six percent after it suspended share buybacks and posted a sharp drop in annual net profit.

Shares in British drugmaker AstraZeneca advanced two percent after it reported a jump in net profit thanks to strong cancer drug sales.

In Asia, Tokyo climbed more than two percent to a fresh record, building on gains seen after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s stunning parliamentary election triumph.

Analysts say she has a clear mandate to pursue an expansionist fiscal policy to spur growth, though many warn that adding to Japan’s massive public debt would alarm investors, threatening both government bond yields and the yen.

Oil prices slipped as traders tracked Monday’s strong session on Wall Street, where tech firms Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia led the charge.

“The past week has undoubtedly highlighted the fact that there will be both winners and losers from AI,” said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

Investors remain concerned about the vast sums of cash pumped into the artificial intelligence sector, with questions being asked about when profits will be realised, if at all.