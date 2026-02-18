Facebook, TikTok inaccessible as Gabon shuts down social media

TikTok and Facebook were no longer available in Gabon hours after the High Authority for Communication announced the suspension of social media. (NurPhoto pic)

LIBREVILLE : Facebook and TikTok were no longer available in Gabon today, AFP journalists confirmed, hours after the media regulator announced their suspension because of the risk of “conflict-inducing excesses”.

Gabon’s media regulator announced yesterday the suspension of social media platforms “until further notice”, blaming content posted online for stoking conflict and division in society.

The High Authority for Communication imposed “the immediate suspension of social media platforms in Gabon”, its spokesman Jean-Claude Mendome said in a televised statement.

He said “inappropriate, defamatory, hateful, and insulting content” was undermining “human dignity, public morality, the honour of citizens, social cohesion, the stability of the Republic’s institutions, and national security”.

The communications body spokesman also cited the “spread of false information”, “cyberbullying” and “unauthorised disclosure of personal data” as reasons for the decision.

“These actions are likely, in the case of Gabon, to generate social conflict, destabilise the institutions of the Republic, and seriously jeopardise national unity, democratic progress, and achievements,” he added.

The regulator did not specify any social media platforms that would be included in the ban.

However the regulator said “freedom of expression, including freedom of comment and criticism,” remained “a fundamental right enshrined in Gabon”.

Less than a year after being elected, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema has faced his first wave of social unrest, with teachers on strike and other civil servants threatening to down tools.

School teachers began striking over pay and conditions in December and protests over similar demands have since spread to other public sectors – health, higher education and broadcasting.