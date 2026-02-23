Pos Malaysia records net loss of RM209mil in FY2025

Pos Malaysia’s group CEO Charles Brewer said the performance in FY2025 reflected the resilience of its core operations and the continued results of the transformation efforts that the company has implemented.

KUALA LUMPUR : Pos Malaysia Bhd posted a net loss of RM209.26 million in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025 (FY2025), compared to a net loss of RM202.67 million in FY2024.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the national post and parcel service provider said its postal segment’s loss before tax improved as a result of increased parcel volumes and lower operating costs, while profit in the aviation segment increased despite elevated operating costs.

Its logistics segment recorded a net loss due to lower revenue, while operating costs remained largely fixed due to scheduled maintenance, major repair and maintenance costs of vessels during dry-docking, Bernama reported.

Its other segments recorded a lower profit, attributed to increased losses from retail business outlets due to higher operating costs.

Pos Malaysia’s revenue for the year slipped marginally to RM1.84 billion from RM1.85 billion previously, despite the postal segment recording growth that was supported by higher contributions from courier and retail businesses, as well as stronger cargo and inflight catering income in the aviation segment, supported by a higher number of meals supplied.

The revenue from its logistics segment fell due to a decrease in marine activities caused by the extended downtime of a vessel undergoing dry-docking. Additionally, there were reduced volumes in freight management, automotive logistics, and vehicle sea transportation, attributed to increased competition and capacity constraints.

Pos Malaysia’s other segments recorded higher revenue, primarily from sales of digital certificates and printing and insertion business, factored by higher sales volume from major customers.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY2025, the group recorded a net loss of RM77.09 million compared to a net loss of RM77.16 million in Q4 of FY2024, while revenue increased to RM467.81 million from RM458.63 million in the same period previously.

Pos Malaysia’s group CEO Charles Brewer said the performance in FY2025 reflected the resilience of its core operations and the continued results of the transformation efforts that the company has implemented.

“We are seeing positive momentum in parcel volumes, improvements in operational efficiency, and steady progress in modernising our nationwide network.

“Our focus is on delivering consistent service excellence, enhancing customer experiences, and building a more sustainable, future-ready Pos Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

On prospects, the company plans to continue adapting to significant structural challenges, including declining mail and retail footfall volumes as well as regulatory-related issues.

Its aviation segment is expected to benefit from continued passenger growth and the expansion of its engineering capabilities, while Pos Logistics will continue to execute its turnaround plan, focussed on market share gains and asset optimisation.

“The group continues to engage with the government and policymakers to deliver a modern and fit-for-future Postal Services Act and related regulations, as well as Universal Service Obligation compensation.

“While market conditions remain challenging, the group remains cautiously optimistic that its transformation efforts will drive steady improvement in FY2026,” it said.