Infrastructural transformation boosts ecotourism in Kg Kuala Tahan

JERANTUT : Kampung Kuala Tahan, which welcomes over 120,000 tourists a year as the main gateway to the National Park, has stepped into a new phase thanks to infrastructural transformation aimed at supporting ecotourism in the area.

Located about 68km from Jerantut in Pahang, the village is heavily reliant on tourism activities which form the backbone of its local economy.

Kuala Tahan local Firdaus Yusri Mad Yunus, 56, was born at the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) quarters in 1970 and is a witness to the vast change that has taken place.

“From being just a residence for government staff, this village has grown into a self-reliant community sustained by tourism activities,” he told FMT.

Firdaus estimates that nearly 90% of residents are directly involved in the sector, offering boat services or nature tours, operating homestays and running food stalls.

The selection of the village as a Kampung Angkat Madani under Perhilitan, with an allocation of RM1.2 million, has been hailed as an important catalyst for the community’s development.

Masjid Kampung Kuala Tahan was given a facelift with the installation of solar panels and the provision of a funeral van for the local community.

The projects that have been carried out include the installation of solar panels at Masjid Kampung Kuala Tahan, the provision of a funeral van for the local community, the construction of a futsal court, and upgrades to the facilities at the local Muslim cemetery.

Firdaus said such infrastructure meets the residents’ pressing needs and benefits visitors.

“A mosque that’s beautiful and comfortable not only benefits the residents, but also attracts domestic tourists from major cities like Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, who often arrive here late at night.

“Its strategic position near accommodation options also makes it easier for tourists (to pray) since it’s within walking distance,” he added.

Homestay operator Nadhrah Abdul Jalil, 34, has also reaped the rewards of the village’s transformation, with her income increasing to RM10,000 a month during peak seasons.

She said Kampung Kuala Tahan’s exposure through promotional activities and digital marketing has helped draw in both domestic and foreign tourists.

“In the past, we were dependent on walk-in tourists. Now, information is more easily accessible (to tourists), which has led to greater profits for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs like us,” she said.

Village chief Abdul Jalil Abd Rahman said Kampung Kuala Tahan’s selection as a Kampung Angkat Madani was a meaningful recognition for the locals.

For him, the unique tropical forest, friendly residents and their caring attention to the safety of tourists are what make the village stand out.

“Now, with good facilities at the mosque, tour guides don’t have to return home to rest at noon. They can rest at the mosque before going back to work, which makes life easier for them,” he said.

Jalil also praised the government’s bottom-up approach in ensuring that implementing agencies understand the real needs of residents before embarking on a project.

The Kampung Angkat Madani programme was introduced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim under the 2024 budget, to close the rural-urban gap by providing basic facilities like water, electricity, roads, street lamps and internet access.

In 2024, the initiative benefited over 83,000 residents in 43 selected villages. It was expanded to 200 villages in 2025 and 500 new villages this year.