Bursa opens lower, tracking Wall Street losses

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.57 points to 1,752.41 from Monday’s close of 1,757.98. The benchmark had opened 1.99 points lower at 1,755.99.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outnumbering gainers 249 to 111, while 294 counters were unchanged. A total of 2,114 counters were untraded and 26 suspended.

Turnover stood at 133.76 million shares valued at RM87.22 million.

