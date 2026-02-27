TNB appoints Shamsul Ahmad as new president, CEO

Shamsul Ahmad replaces Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, who served as TNB president and CEO since March 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR : Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has appointed Shamsul Ahmad as its president and CEO effective March 1, replacing Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

The appointment is for a one-year term until Feb 28, 2027, with the option of a further one-year extension.

The utility company said Shamsul’s tenure at TNB spanned more than 37 years, during which he had held numerous key positions, particularly in the generation business.

“In his current role as chief regulatory and stakeholder management officer, Shamsul has been instrumental in shaping Malaysia’s electricity supply industry regulatory framework.

“He oversees the full spectrum of regulatory strategy, covering economic and policy matters, including the incentive-based regulation framework, tariff design proposals and system planning,” TNB said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

TNB added that Shamsul played a pivotal role in leading strategic stakeholder engagement at both domestic and international levels, fostering a high degree of trust that was crucial to realising TNB’s long-term vision and aspirations.

Shamsul currently serves as Malaysia’s country coordinator for heads of Asean power utilities/authorities and is involved in regional energy cooperation platforms such as AESIEAP.

He also supports government initiatives and policy alignments across the energy sector through high-level ministerial platforms, including the senior officials meeting on energy and the Asean ministers on energy meeting.

Megat Jalaluddin, who served as president and CEO since March 2024, will complete his tenure on Feb 28.