Powering nation’s progress: TNB’s FY2025 growth returns value to rakyat

TNB continues to demonstrate sustainable financial performance, reinforcing its ability to deliver long-term value for both shareholders and the rakyat.

PETALING JAYA : Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) reaffirmed its commitment to driving Malaysia’s economic stability and providing long-term energy security, ensuring reliable power supply to homes, businesses and industries nationwide.

For the financial year 2025 (FY2025), the company continued to demonstrate sustainable financial performance, reinforcing its ability to deliver long-term value for both shareholders and the rakyat.

“This success translates directly into tangible benefits for the rakyat. As a key government-linked company that serves the nation, our priority goes beyond sustaining robust financial performance — it is about channeling our achievements into meaningful investments that strengthen the nation and deliver meaningful socio-economic benefits to the rakyat,” TNB President/CEO Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said.

TNB’s resilient performance in FY2025 enables it to declare an estimated RM3.1 billion in dividend to shareholders, with 60.7% distributed to government-linked investment companies, including Kumpulan Wang Simpanan Pekerja, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan.

This dividend payout reflects TNB’s continued commitment in returning value to its shareholders, and by extension, the public, as these funds channel benefits to millions of Malaysians through pensions and savings.

Shared prosperity for the people

Throughout 2025, TNB has played an active role in uplifting communities nationwide, contributing more than RM232.3 million through wide-ranging corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including:

Education support (RM137 million): assistance for students through Universiti Tenaga Nasional and Yayasan Tenaga Nasional, reinforcing Malaysia’s long-term human capital development.

Sports development (RM11 million): benefitting 67,100 athletes and enthusiasts, including national hockey programmes.

School engagement (RM4.2 million): initiatives including Ceria Ke Sekolah and Sekolah Angkat benefitting more than 17,500 pupils and 50 schools.

Community outreach and support (RM10.1 million): comprehensive community support initiatives, including Ihya’ Ramadan programme, Projek Mesra Rakyat and disaster relief, positively impacting more than 140,000 individuals.

Healthcare initiative (RM0.6 million): financial assistance to 24,500 beneficiaries, including support to various non-governmental organisations and medical institutions.

Solar initiative on house of worship (RM0.6 million): supporting energy cost savings and sustainability efforts across selected religious institutions.

As part of its social responsibility commitment, TNB also contributed RM32.9 million in business zakat to various zakat institutions throughout Malaysia. In addition, a total of RM11.9 million in zakat wakalah was channeled to over 36,000 “asnaf” beneficiaries.

Sustained performance and operational strength

TNB ended FY2025 on a strong footing, recording earnings of RM4.8 billion, supported by:

Electricity demand growth: 133.9 TWh of total electricity sales in FY2025.

Positive foreign exchange: a gain of RM652 million mainly due to Ringgit’s appreciation from RM4.471/US$ in December 2024 to RM4.057/US$ in December 2025.

Additionally, TNB remains steadfast in modernising and strengthening the grid, with a total of RM12 billion spent in 2025 on maintaining the security of supply, meeting demand growth and energy transition projects. These efforts have translated into measurable impact towards enhancing customer experience:

Maintained world-class performance of System Minutes at 0.15 minutes.

System Average Interruption Duration Index improved to 46.93 minutes.

The company also maintained a high Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) score of 9.0 – its highest ever result, reflecting sustained efforts to enhance service quality and customer experience.

The year also saw the continuation of the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) framework under Regulatory Period 4 (RP4), reflecting a stable and forward-looking regulatory environment – for which TNB expressed its appreciation to the Government and regulatory bodies in supporting sustainable industry growth.

Other milestones in 2025 include:

Named Brand of the Year 2025–2026 at the World Branding Awards in Osaka.

Named top utility brand in Asean and second globally by Brand Finance.

Expanded global foothold by securing a seven-year maintenance contract in Kuwait, and investments in Australia and the UK.

Strengthening Malaysia’s energy future through regional partnerships

As Malaysia accelerates its energy transition, TNB continues to play a central role in supporting the Government’s objective to enhance regional energy cooperation and long-term system resilience. This role is made prominent in 2025 with the ratifications of multiple cross-border agreements:

Joint Development Agreement with Singapore’s SP Group and Singapore Energy Interconnections to conduct a full feasibility study for a second electricity interconnection between Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore.

MoU with the State Grid Corporation of China on grid digitalisation, advanced distribution technologies and modernisation strategies.

Driving national growth and workforce development

As a key enabler of Malaysia’s development, TNB continues to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic growth. Since 2024, the company has channeled RM9.3 billion — representing 55.2% of its total procurement — to Bumiputera vendors, benefiting more than 1,200 Bumiputera companies nationwide and strengthening inclusive economic participation.

TNB also remains committed to enhancing employability and income stability for Malaysian households. In 2025, the company reinforced a skilled and resilient workforce to support operational excellence and long-term growth. Building on this momentum, TNB plans to generate over 2,000 new job opportunities in 2026, driven by the expansion of its capital expenditure initiatives and growing project portfolios.

Sustaining momentum towards 2026 and beyond

Looking ahead, TNB will continue to invest in initiatives that deliver long-term value for the country and its people. This includes intensified capital investments to strengthen national energy infrastructure, continued efforts to nurture future-ready talent, and expanded CSR programmes to support communities in need.

“As we move into 2026, our focus remains clear — to power Malaysia’s progress responsibly and inclusively. Through sustained investments, talent development and community initiatives, TNB will continue to play its role in building a robust economy that benefits all Malaysians,” Megat Jalaluddin said.