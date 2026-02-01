TNB issues warning of impersonators after woman loses RM50,000 in phone scam

The scammer, posing as a TNB officer, claimed the victim’s name had been used to register a TNB modified meter to steal electricity in Pahang.

PETALING JAYA : Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has expressed its sympathy for the victim of a phone scam involving a caller who claimed to be a TNB officer, and warned the public to be wary of such impersonators.

The company issued a statement saying it was aware of the case reported earlier today, in which the victim, a 71-year-old pensioner lost RM50,000, after the fake officer claimed her name had been used to register a TNB modified meter to steal electricity in Pahang, Bernama reported.

The utility company said it is reviewing the matter and will work closely with the authorities in any investigation into the case involving the victim from Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus, in Terengganu.

TNB advised customers and the public to remain vigilant against suspicious calls claiming to be from the company and not to disclose personal information, including identity card numbers, addresses or account details, without proper verification.

Customers who receive dubious calls are urged to contact the TNB CareLine at 1300-88-5454 for confirmation.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Noor was reported to have said the victim received a call on Jan 29 from a suspect posing as a TNB officer on the electricity theft allegation.

The call was then transferred to another suspect impersonating a police officer. Fearing legal action, the victim transferred RM50,000 to five different bank accounts as instructed before realising she had been scammed after being unable to contact the suspects.