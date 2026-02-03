Rights group wants Terengganu cops to explain arrest of 33 football fans

Police arrested 33 Selangor FC fans for disturbing public peace following an incident in which flares were lit while the club’s supporters were marching on the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge on Feb 1.

PETALING JAYA : Rights group Mandiri has urged Terengganu police to explain the arrest of 33 Selangor FC supporters following an incident at the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge ahead of a Super League match against Terengganu FC two days ago.

In a statement, Mandiri said the march did not result in public injuries, property damage, or riots that would justify mass arrests, adding that the temporary traffic disruption caused should not be used as grounds for prolonged detention.

Mandiri coordinator Fakrurrazzi Khairur Rijal said such marches were a long-standing and common practice among football fans to show solidarity with their team. He warned that treating football supporter-culture as a crime could discourage young people from supporting the sport.

“Any peaceful gathering that does not involve violence, vandalism, or threats to public safety should be assessed fairly based on the principles of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said.

Fakrurrazzi said the situation could have been better managed through early police coordination and effective traffic control and urged Terengganu police to release those detained if there was no strong legal basis for their detention.

Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today said he was deeply saddened and disappointed by the incident, telling the club’s supporters that their behaviour should not tarnish the state’s good name.

In a statement, Selangor FC said it would continue to provide its full cooperation to the authorities.

The club also expressed its appreciation to Terengganu police for the stern action taken to protect public safety and order, adding that fans should act responsibly to nurture a more positive and healthy football fan culture.

“The club condemns any behaviour that violates the law and threatens public safety,” it said.

“The club would like to stress that such misconduct is against the values championed by Selangor FC and the Selangor football fraternity.”