Ultra Selangor banned from 3 matches after Kuala Terengganu drawbridge incident

PETALING JAYA : Selangor FC has banned its official supporters’ group, Ultra Selangor, from attending three consecutive matches following last Sunday’s incident on the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge.

The ban, from Feb 8 to 22, includes the Malaysia Cup quarter-final match against Negeri Sembilan FC and the Super League match against Kuching City FC.

The club also announced that individuals convicted of drug-related offences are barred from attending Selangor FC matches for three years, effective immediately.

Selangor FC said it is acting in line with the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the club’s patron, and the guidance of the Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, the club’s chairman.

“The club maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards any breach of the law and will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to safeguard public order and safety,” it said in a statement.

The club expressed the hope that Ultra Selangor will reflect on the incident and return with a “renewed and stronger voice”, contributing positively to the excitement and support of local football.

“The club urges all supporters to continuously support Selangor FC in a responsible and respectful manner, upholding the club’s values and further contributing to the growth of Malaysian football,” it said.

The disciplinary measures follow the arrest of 33 Selangor FC fans, who were among about 400 supporters detained for urine tests after lighting flares while they were marching on the drawbridge last Sunday.

Twenty-one of them, including seven university students and one secondary school student, tested positive for THC.

The incident occurred ahead of a match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, which saw Selangor FC hold Terengganu FC to a 1-1 draw.

The 33 supporters have since been charged in court.