Johor e-hailing driver freed on police bail, molest case sent to Bukit Aman

Johor police chief Ab Rahman Arsad said police arrested the man, a civil servant, in Johor Bahru on Feb 4 after a report by the victim. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : An e-hailing driver remanded last week to assist in investigations into an alleged molest case involving a Vietnamese woman was released today on police bail pending the completion of investigations.

Johor police chief Ab Rahman Arsad said the investigation paper would be referred to the legal division (D5) of the criminal investigation department at Bukit Aman before being submitted to the Johor prosecution director’s office for further action.

“The suspect, who is a civil servant, was released today on police bail while awaiting the outcome of investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Rahman said police arrested a 26-year-old man in Johor Bahru on Feb 4 following a report lodged by the victim on the same day. Police also seized two mobile phones and a Perodua Bezza, along with its keys and remote control, to assist investigations.

He added that a video related to the incident had been circulating on social media since Feb 2.

The suspect was remanded for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

The case has also drawn the attention of transport minister Loke Siew Fook, who said the ministry had instructed the road transport department to immediately revoke the public service vehicle licence of the e-hailing driver involved in the alleged sexual harassment incident.