Bursa eases in early trade amid US policy uncertainty

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Wednesday but slipped into negative territory shortly after as investors turned cautious amid uncertainty over the US trade policy.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.35 points to 1,751.66 from Tuesday’s close of 1,754.01. The benchmark had opened 1.35 points higher at 1,755.36.

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers leading losers 199 to 155, while 261 counters were unchanged. A total of 2,154 counters were untraded and 116 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 177.10 million shares worth RM105.41 million.

