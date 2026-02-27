PPB Group RM2.7bil in red after RM4bil charge on Wilmar stake

PBB Group reported revenue of RM5.43 billion in 2025 versus RM5.38 billion the year before.

KUALA LUMPUR : Diversified conglomerate PPB Group has posted a net loss of RM2.73 billion in 2025 compared with a net profit of RM1.21 billion a year ago, as it recognises an impairment charge of RM4.17 billion in respect of its investment in Wilmar International Ltd.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, it said the impairment arose following adverse developments in Indonesia and China, including regulatory penalties and legal proceedings involving Wilmar entities, and heightened compliance and macroeconomic uncertainties in these markets.

PPB’s 18.8% stake makes it the single largest shareholder of Singapore-based Wilmar, a leading global palm oil producer and agribusiness company.

The group reported revenue for the year of RM5.43 billion versus RM5.38 billion the year before.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, it recorded a net loss of RM3.18 billion versus a net profit of RM365 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, while revenue was slightly lower at RM1.34 billion against RM1.43 billion previously.

On its outlook, it said the strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar has provided some cost relief for grain importers, although the operating environment remains highly competitive.

“The group will continue to leverage market intelligence and extensive experience in grains procurement to enhance cost efficiency while ensuring secure and reliable supply,” it said.

Operational improvements and sustainability efforts across its facilities remain key priorities, with a focus on strengthening productivity and resilience, it said, adding that consistent product quality continues to be essential, with robust quality assurance practices supporting this.

The group will also maintain its emphasis on providing value-added technical services and solutions to effectively drive volume growth, it added.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 30 sen per share for the financial year, payable in June. With the interim dividend of 12 sen per share paid on Sept 26, 2025, total dividends paid and payable for the 2025 financial year amount to 42 sen per share.