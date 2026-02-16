Tajikistan seeks to boost trade, cultural ties with Malaysia

Tajikistan’s ambassador to Malaysia Ardasher Qodiri said strengthening business requires closer cooperation between governments, chambers of commerce and regional trade bodies. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Tajikistan is keen to expand trade with Malaysia, exploring opportunities in energy, mining and palm oil, said Ardasher Qodiri, the Central Asian nation’s ambassador to Malaysia.

Qodiri said Tajikistan is a major global supplier of antimony, ranking as the world’s second-largest producer, supplying around 25% of global output and forms more than 50% of the European Union’s imports.

“Tajikistan is a major producer of antimony, which is used in military and industrial applications,” he said at a media briefing at the Marriott Hotel here today.

Antimony is a valuable industrial metal, especially for electronics, fire safety and metal alloys.

Qodiri also said Malaysian semiconductor companies could procure silver and gold directly from Tajikistan for manufacturing.

He added that Tajikistan also produces about three million tonnes of cotton annually, but much of it is currently sold to Malaysia through third countries.

“Malaysia can buy cotton directly from us and we can buy palm oil directly from Malaysia.”

He noted that business engagements need to be strengthened through closer cooperation between governments, chambers of commerce, and regional trade bodies.

Beyond trade, the ambassador said that cultural exchange between the two countries remains limited.

“People in Tajikistan know very little about Malaysia – its cuisine, music, or even the cultural diversity of Sabah and Sarawak.”

He said tourism numbers are still low, noting that only about 20,000 Malaysians visit annually, despite Tajikistan offering visa-free entry.