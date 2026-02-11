VM2026 needs better coordination, Tiong tells ministries, agencies

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said gaps in coordination among ministries and government agencies are affecting tourists’ impressions of the country.

KUALA LUMPUR : Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing has called for stronger coordination among ministries, agencies and enforcement authorities to improve tourist experiences during Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Warning that gaps in coordination were affecting tourists’ impressions, he said government agencies must reassess how their services are delivered, as tourism involves multiple stakeholders across communities and businesses.

“All our ministries must work together to demonstrate what Malaysian leadership and agencies can do,” he said when launching the 2026 Mesra Malaysia campaign at KL Sentral today.

Tiong acknowledged complaints from visitors, including confusion upon arrival over how to access assistance such as tourist police.

He also cited feedback involving misconduct and improper practices, including cases in which individuals allegedly demanded commissions.

He urged Malaysians to cultivate a more courteous and service-oriented culture, stressing that the success of VM2026 depended not only on promotional efforts, but also on collective responsibility across sectors.

“Where we have weaknesses, we must correct them. We each have our roles. I want us to move forward and ensure the success of our nation,” he said.