Nothing traditional about KL water music fest, says scholar

Water festivals marked on the streets or in public spaces are not part of the Malaysian culture, according to cultural activist and art professor Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin but they are not inherently harmful. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : There are traditional water festivals in Peninsular Malaysia, but the street-based version is not one of them, according to a cultural activist and art professor.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin of Universiti Sains Malaysia said festivals in West Malaysia that centre around water are traditionally linked to natural bodies of water such as seas, rivers and lakes.

On the other hand, the water music festival to be held in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur from May 1 to 4 is not based on any established tradition, just like most other festivals held in the streets or urban spaces, he told FMT.

Ghouse was responding to a PAS leader’s description of the planned festival as a “foreign street party” that he said did not suit the Malaysian culture.

In an immediate response, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the festival would proceed with adjustments to align it with Malaysian cultural values.

Ghouse pointed out that traditional water festivals are often more ritualistic than recreational.

He said this includes the “puja pantai” ritual formerly practised by the Malays, especially on the East Coast, to appease the spirits of their ancestors.

But the Malays have stopped the practise, having it been deemed contrary to Islam, Ghouse said. However, the Mah Meri Orang Asli continue to mark the festival annually.

“There is no tradition of secular, water-based celebrations in Peninsular Malaysia, much less street-based water festivals,” Ghouse said.

He said water-based festivities in themselves are not inherently harmful if they are held at suitable venues and do not disrupt public life.

“There is no harm in such festivities if done at the appropriate venue without causing inconvenience to the public,” he added.

Local culture must not be sidelined

Cultural tourism expert Greg Richards said festivals created mainly to attract tourists could undermine local culture if local communities are excluded from the planning process.

“If these festivals are not grounded in local culture, they risk commodifying rather than supporting culture,” Richards, of Tilburg University in the Netherlands, told FMT.

He said while such festivals can yield economic benefits, this alone is insufficient justification as it needs to be balanced. Events held during peak tourist periods often provide limited value, he added.

Richards added that festivals are more sustainable when planned from the ground up with the local community involved to get their support in the long term.