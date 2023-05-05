The former chief justice has served as group chairman since May 6, 2021.

PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has announced that Arifin Zakaria is retiring as its group chairman and trustee of Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB) with effect from May 6, 2023, after completing his two-year term.

In a statement today, PNB said Arifin, who was a former chief justice, had been appointed to the position in 2021 and has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s governance.

Under his leadership, PNB said it has developed an internal framework for evaluating directors, chief executives, and mission-critical employees of its investee companies to ensure the strength of their respective boards.

Additionally, Arifin has been instrumental in guiding PNB on its environment, social and governance journey.

In April 2022, the fund management company launched the PNB Sustainability Framework, which aims to deliver benefits not just for its stakeholders but also for the broader market and the nation.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Arifin on behalf of the board of directors and citizens of PNB. His exceptional service and leadership over the past two years have made a significant contribution to the growth of PNB, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd, and PNB’s group of companies.

“His wealth of experience in public service has been invaluable, and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind,” said president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn.

PNB added that the appointment of the new group chairman will be made by YPB in due course.