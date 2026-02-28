EPF declares 6.15% dividend

EPF said it will continue to focus on enhancing the value of its members’ savings sustainably and supporting their retirement planning.

PETALING JAYA : The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a 6.15% dividend for both its conventional and shariah accounts for 2025.

The rates are slightly lower than the 6.3% declared for both its conventional and shariah accounts in 2024.

EPF CEO Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said the retirement fund will distribute a total of RM79.6 billion in dividends to its members.

