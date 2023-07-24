New finds are the result of intensive domestic exploration and drilling campaign that began in 2022.

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has made six oil and gas (O&G) discoveries in five blocks off the coast of Sarawak.

These discoveries were made in the Gedombak, Mirdanga, Balingian, Sinsing, Machinchang, Pangkin and Kalung Emas wells in the West Luconia provinces.

“The discoveries stem from new and existing groups of oil fields and exhibit low levels of contaminants,” it said in a statement issued on July 21.

The O&G company said these discoveries were achieved through an intensive domestic exploration drilling campaign that began in late 2022.

The campaign had led to the discovery of the Nahara-1 well in 2022 in the shallow waters of Balingian, about 150km from Bintulu, making it one of the most significant discoveries within the last decade.

Petronas Carigali attributed the achievement to its innovative “clustered exploration” approach, a unique style of prospecting suited for highly matured geological provinces.

Its vice-president, Redhani Abdul Rahman, said these discoveries were the result of their exploration teams’ willingness to challenge the norm and defy longstanding dogmas.