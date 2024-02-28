Casino operator clarifies the closure of two casinos in Genting Highlands is temporary to improve the facilities.

PETALING JAYA: Genting Malaysia Bhd has clarified the closure of two casinos at its Genting Highlands resort is temporary to facilitate upgrades.

The resort cum gaming operator issued an “official notice of clarification” this afternoon in response to media articles highlighting the closure of Genting Casino.

In an earlier statement on its Resorts World Genting (RWG) website, the group announced Genting Casino 1 (Circus Palace) and Genting Casino 2 (Hollywood) will be closed with effect from Feb 28. It also informed patrons to proceed to the newer and more modern SkyCasino for gaming.

No reasons were given for the closure of these two gaming zones under Genting Casino, which has been operating for decades.

However, in its latest statement, Genting Malaysia shed some light on why the two casinos were closed effective today.

“In our ongoing effort to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for our guests, we continuously upgrade our facilities.

“This will involve temporarily closing certain sections of our casino to facilitate the improvements,” it said, adding that its gaming operations continue to “operate as usual”.

However, the statement did not indicate when the shuttered casinos will reopen.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the resort has organised a shuttle service to SkyCasino, located at SkyAvenue, to ensure guests can continue their gaming pursuits without interruption.

These once bustling gaming hubs appear to have lost their lustre, and have been facing dwindling patronage in recent years, especially after the opening of the ultra-modern SkyCasino in 2017.

The RWG website touts SkyCasino as a “sleek and modern” gaming space featuring one of the biggest selections of games in Asia.

“Its spacious design is inspired by an enchanted forest theme which brings the ambience of the lush greenery outdoors indoor,” it added.

Apart from RWG in Malaysia, Genting Malaysia owns and operates major resort properties in the US, Bahamas, Egypt and the UK, where it operates over 30 casinos.